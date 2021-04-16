Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, April 16

The death has occurred of Eileen Buckley (née Casey)

Drogheda Street, Monasterevin, Kildare



Peacefully at her residence. Loving wife of the late Ken and dear mother of the late Stephen. Deeply regretted by her loving family Ken (jnr), Eilish, Des, Tricia and Paul, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from her residence on Saturday, arriving at St Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin. People are welcome to stand along the route to the church, in the churchyard and in the cemetery with strict social distancing being observed at all times. You can leave your condolences on the online condolence book below.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

The death has occurred of Sheila Drewett

Ballyshannon Manor, Carbury, Kildare / Naas, Kildare



Drewitt, Sheila, Ballyshannon Manor, Derrinturn and late of Sarto Road, Naas, Co. Kildare, April 15th 2021, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Shantel, son-in-law Stephen, soon to be grandson Noah, parents Sarah and Paddy, five sisters, one brother, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends,.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Sheila. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. Sheila's Funeral Service can be viewed on Saturday morning at 10am by clicking on the following link: https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/

Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired, to https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate

The funeral cortège will be leaving Sheila's residence in Derrinturn on Saturday morning at approx. 9.15am and travelling via Sarto Road, Naas, en route to the Church of Our Lady & St. David, Naas, arriving for 10am funeral Mass. If friends and neighbours would like to line the route please do so in a socially distanced manner.

The death has occurred of Mary Prendergast (née McKenna)

17 Convent View, Athy, Kildare



Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Naas General Hospital. Predeceased by her son James, brother Thomas and sister Kathleen. Sadly missed by her loving husband Jim, son Ken, sisters Julian and Catherine, daughter-in-law Connie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Saturday morning (17th April) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 10 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) WALSHE

Celbridge, Kildare / Belmullet, Mayo



Walshe (Celbridge and formerly of Finchley, North London and Barnagh West, Belmullet, Co. Mayo) – April 11, 2021, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, Dublin, Thomas (Tom), beloved husband of Nancy, loving father of Anna, Marion, Fiona and Sean and dear brother of Pake, Mary and the late Mick; Sadly missed by his loving children, brother, sister, son-in-law Conrad, grandchildren Hugo and Ivor, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would like to pay their respects may do so by lining the route while observing social distancing guidelines on Tuesday 20th April at approximately 10.40am as the funeral cortége leaves the Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Home Thornhill, Maynooth Road, Celbridge, (beside The Henry Grattan Pub) en route to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge or by joining the private funeral service remotely by webcam by clicking on https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/ at 11am. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below.

“May He Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Bridget KELLY (née Condron)

Patrician Avenue, Naas, Kildare



Beloved wife of the late Jimmy and mother of the late Laurence. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Laura, son William, daughter-in-law Miriam, grandchildren Daniel, Shannon and Eamon, brother Anthony, extended family and friends.

“May Bridget Rest In Peace”

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Those who would like to join the private Funeral Service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on

https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam

or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder. Bridget will be laid to rest in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.