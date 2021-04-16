UPDATE: Water supply to be returned to parts of Kildare hit by disruption over next number of hours

Irish Water is working with Kildare County Council to restore water supply in parts of Kildare following an interruption to supply caused by an issue at Old Kilcullen reservoir.

Update from Irish Water: Crews worked to resolve the issue as quickly and as safely as possible in line with COVID-19 protocols. The issue at the reservoir has been resolved, however it may take a number of hours for normal supply to return to all customers.

Homes and businesses in the following areas may be impacted by water discolouration while normal water supply is returning as the reservoir is replenishing and the network is re-filling; Kildare Town and surrounds; Carbury; Derrinturn; Naas; Athgarvan; Newbridge; Parts of Caragh; Kilmeague; Monasterevin; Calverstown; Nurney; Narraghmore; Ballitore; Prosperous and surrounding areas.

In Ireland, drinking water can pass through several kilometres of pipework before it reaches homes and businesses. Some of this pipework is constructed from cast iron and, depending on the area, can be up to 100 years old. Old cast iron mains typically suffer from corrosion and as a result, sediment from these pipes can be dislodged during repair or maintenance works, causing temporary discolouration of the water / the water to appear brown before it reaches customers' taps.

This is not harmful to health and usually running the tap for a number of minutes will restore the clear colour. More information can be found at https://www.water.ie/wat.../supply-issues/discoloured-water/