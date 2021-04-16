Man allegedly drove on the wrong side of the motorway near Naas

A man who allegedly drove on the wrong side of the motorway has appeared at Naas District Court on April 7.

Leonardo De Sousa, 35, whose address was given as Apartment 10, Cloncourt,

Clonee, faces an allegation of dangerous driving on the motorway at junction 12.

Read more County Kildare news

Sgt Jim Kelly said on April 7 that it would be alleged the incident took place on March 13 last at 9.25pm.

He said the gardaí followed the defendant’s car which was weaving on the roadway.

He claimed the defendant slowed to stop and then did a u turn and turned the wrong way on the M7.

He said the pursuing gardaí kept their distance from the defendant’s car because of a risk to other motorists in the area.

Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the matter until September 22.