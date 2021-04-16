Theft of catalytic converter from car in estate in Kildare

A catalytic converter was stolen from a car in an estate in Kilcock.

The incident happened in Chambers Park on April 7.

The vehicle involved was a black Toyota Prius with a '06 RN' registration.

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating an incident of theft in a residential area of Kilcock and that inquiries are ongoing.

On Wednesday, Gardaí attached to the Dublin Metropolitan Region Divisional Crime Task Force seized 300 catalytic converters during a search operation in Co. Dublin.

Gardaí attached to the DMR Divisional Crime Task Force searched a business premises in St. Margaret's, Co. Dublin under warrant.

They were assisted by personnel from Ballymun Garda station, Fingal County Council and a Customs and Revenue Officer and dog handler.

The search was conducted as part of the ongoing investigation into the theft of catalytic converters throughout the Dublin Metropolitan Region and subsequent regions.

During the course of the search operation, Gardaí seized 300 catalytic convertors weighing a total of 1275kg with an estimated value of €150,000. All items seized are subject to a technical examination.

While Gardaí were conducting the search operation, a vehicle entered the premises which had no tax or insurance and was subsequently seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.

Investigations are ongoing.