APPEAL: Family trying to trace long lost relative from Naas

A woman has issued an appeal to trace a long lost relative from Naas.

Lorraine Doolan said her family wants to locate the grave of Christina Mary Higgins.

Lorraine said: "We are trying to trace a long lost relative from Rathasker in Naas.

"Her name is Christina Mary Higgins born 11 12 1898, she is my great grandmother, she left three children who were raised by grandparents in Rathasker, Naas.

"My grandmother just wanted us to locate her grave to put flowers on for her."

If you can help Lorraine, please email: editor@kildarepost.com.