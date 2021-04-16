Kildare TD calls for the waiver to be applied to outdoor dining licence

There have been calls for a waiver on the licence fee for outdoor dining areas to help give struggling Kildare businesses a boost.

Kildare TD and Minister of State, Martin Heydon is calling for the simplification of the planning process that is required for outdoor dining areas.

“In light of the recent announcement of €17M in grant aid to support business to apply for outdoor dining infrastructure, it is only practical and fair that businesses don’t meet red tape and additional costs from the planning and licence fee process. Business have been closed for months and it is crucial that we support them in every way possible," he said.

"Time is of the essence here as for most business the busy season starts in May. It would be very important that when business apply for both the financial grant and a section 254 licence that it’s turned around as quickly as possible so as to enable business operate fully.”

He said the hospitality sector has sustained significant losses because of coronavirus restrictions, and when pubs and restaurants do reopen the initial emphasis will be on outdoor dining.

"The costs associated with a 254 licence can vary from €125 per table to €1,250 for hoarding or fencing and it is for this reason that I am pushing for this for local businesses," he added.

“I have written to my colleague Minister for local Government Peter Burke to highlight the need for maximum flexibility for this process, in light of the ongoing pandemic. In a recent public meeting that I hosted online with Minister for Retail Damien English, we heard first hand the impact that restrictions have had on Kildare businesses. This would be a practical step to support the Kildare hospitality sector that has been through such a tough time and for their customers who look forward to them reopening.”