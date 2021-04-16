Foul play doesn't appear to be involved in discovery of human skeleton near Sallins

Gardaí investigating the discovery of suspected human skeletal remains at a graveyard near Sallins are awaiting an expert report to determine the course of their inquiries.

The scene at Bodenstown Cemetery took place on Saturday last and the scene was immediately preserved to allow examinations to take place.

A Garda spokesman said this afternoon: "Gardaí are awaiting a report from a forensic Anthropologist."

It's believed that the remains appear to be historic in nature and sources have said that foul play does not appear to be a factor.

Gardaí have liaised with the Coroner for Kildare, Prof Denis Cusack on the issue.