Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, April 19

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) DUNNE

Dromiskin, Louth / Rathangan, Kildare



Patrick (Paddy) Dunne, Dromiskin, Co. Louth, (Rathangan, Co. Kildare) and Dunnes Drilling Services, peacefully, at his home, 18th April 2021. Predeceased by his loving wife Ann, sister Mary (Portlaoise), brother Denis (Rathangan) and grandson Rory (O’Brien). Much loved father of Breda, Brendan, Anna, Mary, Pauline, Deirdre, Dara and Pat. Dearly remembered by his daughters-in-law Patricia and Pauline, sons-in-law Sean, Michael, Tadhg, Michael, Gavan and Anthony. His much adored 21 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, sister in law Rose (Rathangan), nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace

House Strictly Private.

Due to Government guidelines, Paddy’s Funeral Mass will take place privately on Monday at 2pm in St. Peter’s Church, Dromiskin, followed by burial in Dromiskin Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/st-peters-church

There will be an opportunity for the community to pay their respects as Paddy’s cortège leaves his family home, on the way to the church.

The death has occurred of John P Kelly

Moorefield Park, Newbridge, Kildare



Peacefully at Naas hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, sons Graham and Fergal, daughter Lorraine, daughters-in-law Pauline and Marion, son-in-law Declan, grandchildren Dean, Michaela, Mary Kate, Jordan and Kellie, sister Marie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May John rest in peace.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.





Funeral Arrangements Later

His family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. Please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book at the bottom of this page.

All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals

The death has occurred of Mickey Brown

Sallins, Kildare



The death has occurred of the late, Mickey Brown (15th April 2021) peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late, Ellen Brown, sadly missed by his loving children, daughters Lena, Helen, Ann, Bride, Eileen and Joan, Sons Mickey and Gerard, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

A private funeral will take place due to Government advice on Monday (19th April 2021) in our Lady’s and St David's church Nass at 10am . Followed to St Corban's Nass Sallins cemetery. A book of condolence will be open on the link below.

The death has occurred of James Conlon

''Glynhill'' Sheane, Rathangan, Kildare



James Conlon, Glynhill, Sheane, Rathangan, Co. Kildare April 17th 2021 at Naas Hospital, predeceased by his parents Patrick & Jane, his siblings Breda, Monica, Ambrose, Berney.

Will be sadly missed by his wife Ellen (nee Mulpeter) brother Dermot, brothers in law, sisters in law, his extended family, neighbours & his friends at Beech Park Nursing Home.

May He Rest In Peace.

Due to Government restrictions a private family funeral will take place on Monday morning at 11 o'clock in the Church of Assumption and St. Patrick, Rathangan (max 10 people) followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

James's funeral mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer

Those wishing to leave a message may do so on the condolence section below.

The family thank you for your understanding at his sad & difficult time.

House Strictly Private

The death has occurred of Ann ELDERS (née Fahy)

Naas, Kildare / Dublin 8, Dublin



Elders (nee Fahy) (Naas and formerly of South Circular Road and The Liberties) - April 16, 2021, (peacefully), after a short illness, at Naas General Hospital, Ann, beloved wife of the late Richard and dear mother of Celine, Tom and Richard; Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, brother Liam, daughter-in-law Debs, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Josh, Aoife, Finn, Cathal, Esmée and Hal, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/ or via the Naas Parish App under the Web Cam Folder on Tuesday at 10.00am. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland or Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.

The death has occurred of Valentine Henry (Val) TOMKINS

Timolin, Kildare



Former AIB Manager. In his 89th year, peacefully after a short illness in the wonderful care of the staff of Naas General Hospital. Predeceased by his brother Jim.

Val will be sadly missed by his loving wife Louie, sons Trevor and David, grandson Lloyd, daughter-in-law Miriam, brother Stanley, sister Vera, sister-in-law Phyllis, nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place with a memorial service for Val at a later date.

House private please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Friends of Naas Hospital.

Those who wish to attend the funeral but cannot do so due to current restrictions please leave your personal message in the "Condolences" section below.





Funeral Arrangements Later