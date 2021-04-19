Kildare's thatched cottages among protected buildings to get Government grants for upkeep

A total of 14 protected structures across County Kildare will share almost €100,000 in grants towards their upkeep.

Recipients include thatched cottages in Nurney and Caragh, a burial Church of Ireland building in Monasterevin and the family vault of patriot Henry Grattan in Celbridge.

Minister of State for Heritage Malcolm Noonan announced that 477 heritage projects will benefit from a total of €3m under this year’s Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS).

The money is aimed at supporting owners and custodians of historic and protected structures to safeguard and maintain their properties.

All work must be carried out in full compliance with Government/HSE guidance on Covid-19.

The funding for protected structures in Co Kildare is as follows:

A thatched cottage in Walterstown, Nurney received €10,000 for roof repairs and other works.

Kilkea School House, Kilkea, received €2,500 for roof repairs while Harristown House, Brannockstown, was allocated €3,500 for roof repair and related works.

The Maudlings Mausolea in Naas was allocated €2,500 for historic ruins stabilisation.

The Thatch at Stickens near Caragh was given €8,000 for roof repairs.

In Maynooth, the Collegiate Chapel, St Patricks College was offered €11,000 for roof repairs.

Gothic Hall in Thomastown received €7,000 for roof repairs and related works.

St John the Evangelist Church in Monasterevin was allocated €3,000 for stabilisation of masonry.

The Grattan Family Vault in the Tea Lane Graveyard in Celbridge received €3,300 for historic ruins stabilisation.

Abbeylands House in Clane received €7,000 for stabilisation of masonry.

Finlay’s public house in Monasterevin was allocated €6,000 for roof repairs and related works.

Riverstown House in Kildangan and Burtown House near Athy were each allocated €9,000 for external wall repairs.

St David’s Castle off the Main Street in Naas received €13,000 for roof repairs.