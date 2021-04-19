New school in Monasterevin on track to be open for September 2022

A new secondary school under construction in Monasterevin should be open for the school year in September 2022, the Minister for Education said.

Minister Norma Foley said that construction began on the Moore Abbey site in October 2020 and it is progressing satisfactorily with a contract duration of approximately 20 months.

This timeline would see the project completed in the summer of 2022 in time for enrolments in early September.

Award-winning firm O'Hare and McGovern Ltd based in Newry is building the new 850 pupil post primary school on a greenfield site at Moore Abbey.

The local community has been waiting 20 years for the construction of the much needed facility.

The 9,230 square metre gross floor area building will be over two storeys including a Special Education Needs Unit, a multi-purpose hall and general purpose hall.

Site development works include a new access road, ball courts and playing pitches.

The contractor has over 40 years of experience in delivering projects. throughout Ireland and the UK.