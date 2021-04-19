BREAKING: National Lottery reveals lucky Kildare store where massive €1m ticket was sold

The National Lottery have named a busy service station in Co. Kildare as the winning location for Saturday night’s Lotto Plus 1 ticket worth €1,000,000.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Saturday 17th April at Crookstown service station in Ballytore, Athy.

On Saturday night, the Kildare ticket holder became the second Lotto millionaire in the space of a week after a Kilkenny Lotto player won the €12.7 million jackpot in last Wednesday’s draw.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the Kildare ticket holder has made contact and arrangements are now being made for their prize to be paid.

Seamus O’Reilly, owner of Crookstown service station, was overjoyed to hear the good news: “We have lots of local customers who shop with us regularly so it’s great to think that someone local may have come into good fortune over the weekend.

"There’s been lots of doom and gloom in the news with Covid so this really is a great boost of positivity – not just for the lucky winner but for the surrounding close-knit community too.

"I’m sure there will be great excitement around the shop with staff and customers as the news starts to spread. We wish the winner all the best with their win!”

This is the second time that the Athy service station has become a winning location during the month of April after selling a €2 million Lotto ticket at the same time of year in 2007.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language.

In total more than €5.8 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 33 years ago. In 2020 alone, €254 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.