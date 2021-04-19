221 more social houses/apartments coming to Naas

The Land Development Agency has submitted a planning application to An Bord Pleanála for a on the lands of the former Devoy Barracks in Naas. Decommissioned in 1998 the 4.14-hectare (10.2 acres) vacant site will provide 221 homes, subject to planning approval.

The LDA collaborated extensively with the Housing Agency, the current owners of the site, and Kildare County Council in order to bring forward the planning application.

The site was bought by the then Naas Town Council for €1m an acre two decades ago.

The proposed development will comprise social and affordable homes, to be provided by way of the government’s upcoming affordable homes scheme.

There will be 36 three-bedroom terraced houses, with 63 one-bedroom homes, 111 two-bedroom homes and 11 three-bedroom homes in apartment/duplex layout. The homes will be set across two to five storeys, and the development will be augmented with car parking, green open spaces and a 59-place creche. The proposed development provides for improved connectivity through the site and future connectivity is facilitated beyond the site to the surrounding neighbourhood and to the town centre. The main access to the proposed development will be from the existing entrance on John Devoy Road.

The Devoy project will be serviced by transport links and within easy access to the M9 and M7 motorways, the N7 and regular public transport services to Dublin city centre and surrounding towns. The new homes will also benefit from the range of services and amenities in the Naas and wider County Kildare area.