Tyres slashed in van in Derrinturn while owner was away

All four tyres of a Fiat van were slashed in a residential area of Derrinturn recently.

The white Doblo model was parked up in the Grace's Park area earlier this month when the incident happened.

Gardaí said they are investigating an incident of criminal damage to a vehicle which occurred in Derrinturn, Carbury between April 9 and April 11.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

