Naas bus shelter will be delayed

There will be a delay in providing a bus shelter on the outskirts of Naas.

The shelter near the Roseville housing area will be incorporated into the detailed design which will see new bus lanes and cycleway provided on the Dublin Road into the town.

According to Kildare County Council this is necessary because of the dimensions and boundary restrictions at the location and designing it as part of the Dublin Road corridor, as the project will be known, will allow for “a more efficient detail design process.”