Sallins bus stop must be more accessible

Action is needed to make a bus stop in Sallins more accessible.

Cllr Carmel Kelly has asked Kildare County Council what can be done to make it easier to use for people living across the road in Osberstown, White City, The Sidings and Oldbridge.

Read more County Kildare news

According to KCC official Pamela Pender the site will be assessed along with proposals which will form part of a traffic management plan for the town “with a view to identifying measures (to improve) accessibility.”