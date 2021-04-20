LATEST: 42 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Kildare today

Some 42 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Kildare today, out of a national total of 390 natinoally. A further 11 deaths from the virus have been confirmed to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, four of which occurred in April. The median age of those who died was 83 and the age range was 50-93.

Of today's new cases, 67% are under the age of 45. Some 172 cases occurred in Dublin, 42 in Kildare, 21 in Meath, 20 in Tipperary, 18 in Donegal and the remaining 117 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 179 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 48 are in ICU, and 18 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

As of April 18, 2021, 1,208,459 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 855,512 people have received their first dose and 352,947 people have received their second dose.