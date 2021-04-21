Big housing construction sites across Kildare resume operations
The Curragh Farm development on the Ballymany Road in Newbridge
Work has restarted on the sites of two major residential developments in Newbridge recent days.
The construction industry was shut down on January 8 due to an increase in Covid-19 cases and only buildings related to health, education and social housing have been allowed since then.
However since April 12, residential construction projects and childcare facility projects could re-commence.
Depending on the number of Covid-19 cases in the community and in hospitals, the Government may decide to allow a full return to construction after 4 May.
Work is currently underway on Phase 2 a €20m residential development at Curragh Farm off the Ballymany Road.
The mixed-use development opposite the Maxol service station is comprising a total of 220 homes, a single storey crèche and a 120 bedroom nursing home facility.
The homes are in terraced, semi-detached and detached format and range in height from 1-2.5 storeys.
The finish date is the summer of 2023, according to Construction Information Services.
Elsewhere, main contractor Montane Developments has resumed works on a four-storey apartment block at Morristownbiller off the Station Road.
The overall development, with a construction value of €32m, will comprise 281 homes over a large seven hectare site.
The project is expected to be completed in February 2023.
Johnstown
Meanwhile, contractor Westin Homes Ltd has returned to a €5m project in Johnstown which will deliver 34 new homes by 2023.
Work has also re-commenced on the building of 47 new homes in The Willows, Allenwood in a project valued at €4m.
The project is being developed by locally-based JAJ Construction Ltd which is also the main contractor.
Prosperous
In Prosperous, contractor Merlon Residential has resumed works on Phase 1 of a development at Downings North.
The overall project worth €7m and spanning almost three hectares will deliver 49 homes by the middle of 2023.
In a smaller development in Prosperous, a €2m project in the Blacksticks area will see the construction of eight new homes before the end of 2022.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on