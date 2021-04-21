Council cannot afford to maintain Monasterevin green area full time but will support local efforts

The Council said it doesn't have a budget to maintain a green space in Monasterevin but has offered support to locals who can help with the work.

A local resident has looked after the area outside the Monasterevin Cemetery located on the R417 but is no longer in a a position to do so.

Councillor Kevin Duffy, who is the local Municipal District mayor, requested that the Council put in place a management plan for the maintenance of the green space.

Cllr Duffy said the piece of land is owned by the Council.

The Council said that over a number of years, it has supported the local community to maintain this area with tree and bulb planting and support for tools and machinery.

The Council added that it would be happy to discuss any further management improvement such as the introduction of wildflower areas to the space.

Simon Wallace, Senior Executive Parks Superintendent said that the Council would not however have the budget to undertake the full-time maintenance of the area.

Cllr Duffy said he would discuss the issue with the Parks section of the Council to seek a solution.