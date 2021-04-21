LATEST: Electric scooter stolen from home during burglary in Sallins
E-scooter
An electric scooter was taken during a break-in at a house in Sallins on Monday night.
The personal transport vehicle which was black and red in colour was stolen along with a child's money box in the burglary at 3am in the Castlefen area.
A statement from the Garda Press Office confirmed the burglary.
"Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house in the Castlefen area of Sallins that occurred on 20/04/2021 at approximately 3am.
"It is reported that a number if items were taken.
"Investigations are ongoing."
