LATEST: Electric scooter stolen from home during burglary in Sallins

Senan Hogan

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

scooter k

E-scooter

An electric scooter was taken during a break-in at a house in Sallins on Monday night. 

The personal transport vehicle which was black and red in colour was stolen along with a child's money box in the burglary at 3am in the Castlefen area. 

A statement from the Garda Press Office confirmed the burglary. 

"Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house in the Castlefen area of Sallins that occurred on 20/04/2021 at approximately 3am.

"It is reported that a number if items were taken.

"Investigations are ongoing."

 