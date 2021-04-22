LATEST: Council gives go-ahead for new Lidl supermarket in Kildare

Lidl Ireland has been granted planning permission for the construction of a new discount foodstore supermarket with off-licence on an extended site in Maynooth.

The retailer will demolish the existing single-storey supermarket on the Straffan Road.

The gross floor space of the current premises measures 1,753 square metres but the new facility will be over 2,200 square metres.

The existing site layout and car parking at the present location will be revised and extended.

Also included in the designs is landscaping, public lighting, electric vehicle chargers and roof mounted solar panels.

In addition, the plans include cycle parking.

The total construction value of the project is listed in planning documents as €3.4m, according to Construction Information Service.