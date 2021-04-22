Council still looking for land to build playground in Kildangan

Kildare Co Council said it's still trying to identify a site in Kildangan for a playground.

Councillor Kevin Duffy asked that the local authority provide a potential timeline for the delivery of the amenity in accordance with the Kildare Play Strategy?

The Council responded at a local Municipal District meeting on Wednesday that it does not have land in the village suitable for a playground at present.

Senior Executive Parks Superintendent Simon Wallace added: "A suitable site and location need to be identified to provide one.

"The location of a site can be considered in conjunction with the review of the County Development Plan.

"If a site can be identified, then the project can be considered for funding to provide it and a timeline for its delivery."