New 24 home housing estate proposed for Naas

Planning

Kildare Now reporter

Reporter:

Kildare Now reporter

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

New 24 home housing estate proposed for Naas

Main Street, Naas

Plans for 24 new homes are due to be lodged soon for Naas. 

Rossmore Properties Limited wants to build ten three-bedroom semi-detached two storey dwellings, eight four-bed semi-detached two storey dwellings, four five-bed semi-detached three storey homes, and two four-bed detached two storey units.  

The proposed estate, if approved, will adjoin the Racecourse Gate development on the Dublin Road. 