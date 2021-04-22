New 24 home housing estate proposed for Naas

Plans for 24 new homes are due to be lodged soon for Naas.

Rossmore Properties Limited wants to build ten three-bedroom semi-detached two storey dwellings, eight four-bed semi-detached two storey dwellings, four five-bed semi-detached three storey homes, and two four-bed detached two storey units.

The proposed estate, if approved, will adjoin the Racecourse Gate development on the Dublin Road.