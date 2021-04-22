Two Naas students play a tune a day to raise funds for meals at a Malawi school

Two Naas students have already raised over €1,400 of their €1,600 target to fund meals at a school in Malawi.

Aoibhe Lawlor, and her cousin Amy Lewis have undertaken this unique fundraiser for the month of April. They are hoping to raise €1,600 with A Tune A Day To Brighten Your Way, by posting a different traditional music tune each day for the month of April - all of which they have recorded in different locations around Naas.

Aoibhe is in sixth year and Amy is a TY student in St Marys College. They helped raise €1,800 for the same charity, Mary's Meals, by doing a livestream trad session on Facebook at Christmas.

The school has sponsored a school in Malawi called 'Phaso' since December. As a result of it's fundraising over 300 students will be fed for the entire year.

As part of an inter-diocesan fundraising initiative, four girls from the school collaborated to help raise more funds for Mary's Meals. For every €18 raised a child will be fed in their place of education for the year. The impact of this is that it guarantees the future for each of these children and gives them the opportunity to improve their lives through education. The school is hugely thankful for the generous support this worthwhile cause has received.

Click here to support this initiative. The tune for day 21 can be viewed below.