20-bed boutique hotel plans refused by Kildare County Council

Kildare County Council has turned down plans for a 20-bed boutique hotel at the Hanged Man's pub and restaurant in Milltown.

The proposals included a reception, lounge bar and restaurant, kitchen, cold room, beer store, plant room, toilets, canal-side decking, rooftop herb garden with solar panels, marquis tent, enlarged car park, and all associated works to the rear of the building. The building is recorded in the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage.

The council asked for further information, which was submitted on March 22. It turned down the application on April 15.

The local authority said the site was not suitable for the installation of a proper waste water treatment system as the layout did not comply with the regulations of the EPA Code of practice. It said the development would be "prejudicial to public health".