Covid outbreak reported at Kildare Intel plant construction site

RTE is reporting that there has been a Covid-19 outbreak at the Intel site in Leixlip.

It's understood 70 cases have been confirmed at the construction site for the new manufacturing facility. It's believed contact tracing was conducted for all confirmed cases. Workers who many have been exposed have been required to self-quarantine.

Further testing of workers at the construction site is being carried out and the affected areas have been deep cleaned and disinfected.

