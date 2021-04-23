Kildare Deaths, Friday April 23

Margaret (Peggy) Chevalier, Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Chevalier, Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge. She passed away peacefully on April 21 at Naas Hospital. Predeceased by her loving husband Albert, daughter Marian, son Oliver; deeply missed by her loving daughter Carmel, son Albert, sons-in-law John and Philip, daughters-in-law Mary and Louise, grandsons Oisin, David, Conor, Ciaran, Liam, Cian, Neil, Ronan and granddaughter Titania, great -grandchildren Charlie, Lucy, Oliviana, Orion, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends. May Peggy Rest in peace.

A family funeral will take place due to government guidelines. Removal from Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for Mass at 11 o'clock. Peggy's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the webcam on newbridgeparish.ie. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. House Private please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the charity of your choice.

Cathal Peter Heather, Newbridge

The death has occurred of Cathal Peter Heather, Adelaide, Australia and late of Newbridge. He passed away on March 7. Deeply loved and missed by his loving wife Vanessa, daughters Deirdre and Brianna, parents Teresa and Nigel, sister Gráinne and brother Emmet, granny Rene, aunts, uncles, relatives and the Heather, McCormack and Galvin extended families and friends.

A family funeral will take place due to government guidelines. Removal from Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home on Tuesday to arrive at St Conleth's Parish Church for 11 o'clock Mass. Cathal's Funeral Mass will be available to view on the webcam on newbridgeparish.ie Funeral afterwards to St Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Mary Kenny (née Smullen), Drumcondra, Dublin / Lullymore, Kildare

The death has occurred of Mary Kenny (née Smullen), Drumcondra, Dublin / Lullymore, Kildare. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at the Mater Hospital. Predeceased by her loving husband John (Jackie) and treasured daughter Orla, loving mother of Mary, Ruth, Clare, Margaret, Niamh, John and Mark. Sadly missed by her family, daughter-in-law Sinéad, sons-in-law John, Philip, Dermod, Martin, Paddy, and Declan, her devoted 19 grandchildren, sister Margaret, brothers, Tom and Jim, extended family and friends.

In accordance with Government advice on public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place for immediate family. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Hospice Foundation.

The Funeral mass for Mary can be seen on Saturday morning, 24 April, at 10am via the following link

https://www.churchservices.tv/drumcondra

The Cremation Service can also be seen on Saturday at 12 noon via the following link

https://www.dctrust.ie/location/glasnevin/chapel-webstream.html

Deirdre McKenna (née Ryan), Dara Park, Newbridge

The death has occurred of Deirdre McKenna (née Ryan), Dara Park, Newbridge. Formerly of Fairgreen, Kildare Town, Deirdre passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Jack, sons John, Kevin, Patrick and Mark, daughters Deirdre and Margaret, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, brother, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Removal on Monday to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Deirdre's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website: https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

Denis Mullins, Naas, Kildare / Montenotte, Cork

The death has occurred of Denis Mullins, Naas, Kildare / Montenotte, Cork. He passed away peacefully on April 22 after a long illness in the loving care of the staff at Tallaght Hospital. Beloved husband of Marion and father of Aidan, Kieran and Ewen. A devoted husband, father and grandfather. Denis will be sadly missed by his loving wife and family, daughters-in-law Josephine, Audrey and Sarah, grandchildren Andrew, Steven, Sam, Lauren, Lucy, Ryan, Aisling and Séan, great grandsons Cameron & Harry, extended family, friends & neighbours.

House private please.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Sat 24 April with a funeral Mass at 11am in St. Peter's Church, Two Mile House. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie. Denis will be laid to rest in St. Peter's Cemetery, Two Mile House following the funeral Mass.

Kellie Anne O'Mahony, Lakeside Park, Newbridge

The death has occurred of Kellie Anne O'Mahony, Lakeside Park, Newbridge. She passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Beaumont Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving son Jason, boyfriend Brian, parents John and Jackie, brother Keith, sisters Kim, Lea and Kayleigh, granny Mary, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and great friends.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at Cill Mhuire Church, Ballymany, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 12 o'clock. Kellie Anne's Funeral Mass will be lived streamed on: https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/

Cremation afterwards at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin. Kellie Anne's cremation service will be available to view from 2.30pm at the following link;

https://vimeo.com/event/153499