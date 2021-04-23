Six staples needed for head wound after assault - allegation

A man had six staples inserted in a head wound having allegedly been assaulted with a knife.

Before Naas District Court on April 21 was Stephen Morgan, 25, whose address was given as 28 Ballyroe Lawns, Athy, on an allegation of assault and producing a knife.

Gda Pat Mulcahy told the court that the injured party called to the defendant's home on April 16.

Following an altercation the injured party suffered an alleged stab wound to the head and reportedly needed six staples.

Gda Mulcahy handed in pictures of the injury.

Gda Mulcahy said that he received the report of the incident and the disagreement arose over “monies owed.”

Gda Mulcahy also said the defendant presented himself voluntarily at the garda station by appointment. The court heard that the knife is a small regular kitchen item with a three inch blade.

Applying for an adjournment, Sgt Brian Jacob said reports are awaited.

Read more County Kildare news

The defendant was granted bail subject to a number of conditions. He is to sign on twice weekly on Monday and Friday at Athy garda station between 9am and 9pm and is to have no contact with the injured party or any State witnesses directly or indirectly.

He must reside at the above address and notify the gardaí of any change of address.

Judge Desmond Zaidan approved bail of €750 and told the defendant if he breached any of the conditions the case can be reentered for the purpose of revoking bail.

The matter was adjourned to early November.