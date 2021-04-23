Man and woman charged over alleged burglary in Leixlip
Gardaí have arrested and charged two people in relation to an alleged burglary in Leixlip last weekend.
According to gardaí, a man, aged in his 20s, appeared before Blanchardstown District Court on Monday, April 19.
A woman, aged in her 20s, is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on May 14.
A Garda Press Office spokesperson added: "As this matter is currently before the courts, it would be inappropriate to provide further comment."
