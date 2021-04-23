Car seized after L-driver using mobile phone while driving in Naas

Naas Roads Policing Unit were operating an Operation Fanacht checkpoint when they detected a motorist driving whilst using a mobile phone.

The driver was an unaccompanied Learner Permit Holder with no L-Plates displayed.

A number of fixed charge penalty notices were issued and the vehicle was seized.

Meanwhile Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol in Portlaoise recently were alerted to a vehicle being driven without tax.

The vehicle was stopped and the Mobility App confirmed the driver to be disqualified from driving also.

The motorist was arrested and the vehicle was seized.