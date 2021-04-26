Council announces emergency road works today and tomorrow

Kildare Co Council has informed the public that emergency works will take place in the Kilteel area today and tomorrow.

The Civil Drainage and Road Repair Works will be carried out on the L6027 at Coolahocka, Kilteel at the junction with Badgerhill road junction.

Traffic Management will in the form of Stop and Go system.

Local and Emergency access will be allowed.

Working hours each day today and tomorrow will be 8am to 6pm.

Kildare County Council said it wished to apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period.