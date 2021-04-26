Gardaí investigating after property taken from shed in Athgarvan
FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Several property items were stolen from a shed in Athgarvan last week, gardaí said.
No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing at Newbridge Garda Station.
Gardaí said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident of theft that occurred between Sunday, 18, and Monday, 19, of April.
“A number of items were taken from a shed. No arrests have been made.
"Investigations are ongoing.”
