BREAKING Armed gardaí involved as two arrested following Newbridge stabbing incident

Gardaí have arrested two men following an alleged assault on a man in his 30s in Newbridge today.

Shortly after 12:30am Garda and emergency services personnel attended at Eyre Street in the town where a man in 30s was found with a laceration to his jaw and neck.

He was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel and removed to Tallaght Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

In a follow up operation local gardaí and Armed Support Unit members detained two men aged in their 20s and 30s at an apartment in Powers Court, Newbridge a short time later. The apartment has been declared a crime scene and is currently preserved for forensic examination. Both men were taken to Newbridge garda station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. They can be held for up to twenty four hours.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge garda Station (045) 431212 or the garda Confidential Line 1800 666111.