Kildare woman 'didn't want drug dealing' around her children

A women left her partner because “he picked up drug dealing and I didn’t want that around my child.”

She told a family law hearing at Naas District Court on April 22 the ex partner is the father of her youngest child who is under two and last week requested gardaí to call to the house because of threatening calls and messages from him.

“It’s been a nightmare,” the woman told Judge Desmond Zaidan.

The woman, who is not working, was refused an interim protection order by the judge, who said she did not meet the threshold for the order.

He also said that he had no reason not to believe her but this could be resolved in another way, by applying for a safety order.

He said that if another similar incident occurs she should contact the gardaí.