Maynooth man to head new all day dining venue at The K Club

Maynooth's Andy Nolan has been appointed Head Chef of The Palmer, the elegant new all-day dining venue at The K Club.

A local man, Andy is an avid coarse fisher who also enjoys nothing more than spending time dining out in fine dining and Michelin restaurants, and is a passionate Munster Rugby supporter.

A committed and driven individual, with a wealth of experience in five-star hotels and top quality restaurants, Andy joins The K Club from The Shelbourne, where he was Executive Sous Chef since 2017, responsible for 37 chefs and the running of the kitchen operation daily, overseeing all dining outlets including the restaurants, the bars, pastry and banqueting functions.

Andy joined The Shelbourne in 2010 initially, progressing from Commis Chef to Chef de Partie after which he left to gain experience in other establishments, returning to the Shelbourne in 2014 as Sous Chef, moving up to Executive Sous Chef. Andy’s other experience includes a year at Chapter One as Chef de Partie, working across all sections of the kitchen brigade, a year in L’Autre Pied in London as Chef de Partie and stages in Tom Aikens in London and in The Greenhouse, Dublin.

K Club CEO Paul Heery says: “We look forward to Andy bringing his skills to The Palmer, our first new food and beverage outlet at The K Club in many years. All about old-school Irish hospitality in a fresh, modern setting, Andy’s experience and expertise will ensure The Palmer will have a special energy all of its own.”

“I’m delighted to be joining The K Club team,” says new Head Chef at The Palmer, Andy Nolan, “and look forward to being part of this exciting new phase of developments at this world-renowned resort. Our approach to food at The Palmer is old-school but modern — contemporary comfort food, where quality ingredients, simply and elegantly prepared, are at the heart of every menu. From Curragh lamb to locally-brewed beers, handmade cheese and fresh vegetables to exceptional artisan produce from local suppliers on every plate, including some ingredients grown in the resort’s own walled garden, The Palmer will be an excellent addition to The K Club.”

The Palmer is the new all-day dining option at The K Club. Spread across the first floor of the Clubhouse and out onto its wraparound terrace, with spectacular views over the resort’s manicured greens and lakes, The Palmer serves a bright and early breakfast, leisurely lunch, an unmissable weekend brunch and dinner every evening all the way through to last orders.

The Palmer is currently recruiting staff for both front and back of house.