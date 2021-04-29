Man 'exposed penis' in Prosperous and asked garda 'what's it to you'

An elderly man who allegedly had his penis exposed is being prosecuted at Naas District Court

It was claimed at a court sitting on April 21 that the incident occurred in the Prosperous area on April 9 and he is being prosecuted for an alleged breach of the Public Order Act.

It was claimed by Sgt Brian Jacob that the incident happened in the afternoon and when approached by a garda and asked what he was doing, the man said “I'm just masturbating, what’s it got to do with you.”

Granting free legal aid, Judge Desmond Zaidan commented that he has a concern about the man’s state of mind especially if he is in proximity to schools.

The case was adjourned to October 27 for the Director of Public Prosecutions to decide how the case should proceed.