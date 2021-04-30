€16,000 won by Kildare students in Croí Laighean Credit Union

Croí Laighean Credit Union is delighted to announce the two recipients of the 2021 Pat Jones Student Bursary Awards - Kayla Taitz from Confey College in Leixlip, and Tom Mangan from Oaklands Community College in Edenderry.

The winners were announced on Friday, 30 April. They will each receive €6,000 towards their 3rd Level Education over 3 years.

Last Thursday, 29 April, each student received a delivery to their home with a CLCU goodie box containing gifts and treats, and €250 was lodged into their credit union accounts. Martin Fitzgerald, Community Relations Officer at Croí Laighean Credit Union, then visited the schools of both winners today, Friday, 30 April to present the recipients with a cheque and to congratulate them on their achievement.

Martin Fitzgerald, Community Relations Officer, Croí Laighean Credit Union said, “This year our Bursary was hosted remotely due to the pandemic and we are proud of the 16 students who adapted and rose to this challenge. They were asked to submit an online application and video submission and our interview panel were very impressed with the energy and enthusiasm which shone through on the videos.”

Paul Kennedy, CEO Croí Laighean Credit Union said, “Choosing the two recipients is always difficult and this year was no different. The video submissions were fantastic and our interview panel got a clear sense of the students, how much they enjoy being involved in school life and their wider community. We are delighted for Kayla and Tom who impressed the judges with their commitment to school, their hobbies and interests, and their involvement in the community. We would like to thank all the finalists for participating and wish them a bright and happy future, and the very best of luck with their Leaving Certificate exams”.

Croí Laighean Credit Union is very proud of the Pat Jones Student Bursary which has been in operation for nine years, contributing over €90,000 to local students. Over the years, the Bursary has had a hugely positive impact on the students who win. For some, it has allowed them to go to College when otherwise it might have been difficult financially and for others, it offers them the opportunity to live on campus, allowing them to contribute more fully to College life.

