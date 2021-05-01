Kildare Property Watch: Family home located in quiet Naas cul-de-sac for €340,000

A roomy family home at No 226 Aylmer Park, Naas, is on the market with Coonan Property.

This spacious property, which is located in a quiet cul-de-sac, offers exceptional living accommodation and a second lounge area, suitable to be used for a multitude of uses including a play room, home office or TV room to maintain family peace.

The accommodation is well proportioned throughout, comprising of entrance hallway, guest toilet, sitting room, second lounge room, kitchen/dining room featuring walnut shaker style floor and wall units and a range cooker. The utility room completes the downstairs. Upstairs there are four bedrooms and the master bedroom comes with an en-suite.

To the rear is a large garden, which is currently laid out as a well-maintained lawn but certainly offers the space for further development, patios, shed or even a garden room. The south east aspect ensures plenty of sunlight.

Aylmer Park is a desirable and most convenient location with the M7 just a short drive away, according to the selling agent, and is only minutes from Naas town centre.

This residence is situated in a mature estate with ample on/off street parking. It also boasts a large green area suitable for children to play.

This property offers excellent space for family living, a convenient location and a safe environment to grow as a family.

It is on the market with a guide price of €340,000. For further information, please please contact Jill Wright on 045 832020 or email jillw@coonan.com.