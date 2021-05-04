Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, May 4

The death has occurred of Christopher (Christy) Reilly

Ballycahan, Kilcock, Kildare



Reilly, Christopher (Christy), Ballycahan, Kilcock, Co. Kildare, May 2nd 2021, peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, after an illness bravely borne, beloved father of the late Baby John, deeply regretted by his loving children Lynda, Steven, Amy and Charlene, their partners and son-in-law Robert, their mother Geraldine, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Lilly, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Christy. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below. Christy's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday at 10am by clicking on the following link : https://www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie/webcam/

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Christy's Funeral Cortège will be leaving William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church St., Kilcock, on Wednesday morning at approx. 9.40am to arrive at St. Coca's Church, Kilcock, for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcock. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The death has occurred of Patricia Mary Jobson (née Doyle)

College Park, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of London, UK. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Sarah and Lisa, grandchildren Elliot and Sophie, sons in law Fergal and Niall, brothers Paul, Martin and William, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Patricia Rest in Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Patricia's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website:https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

The death has occurred of Sennan (Saney) Daly

Ticknevin, Carbury, Kildare



Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne (Nancy), sadly missed by his children Mary, Fechin, Winnie, Fidelma, Phelim and Anne, sisters Tess (Dublin) & Philomena (Canada), grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Sennan Rest in Peace.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions there will be a family funeral on Monday at 1.30pm in the Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can take part in Sennan's funeral Mass on the Carbury Parish webcam via the following link:

https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

Condolences can be left on this page using the link below. You can line the route from the house to the church in Derrinturn, leaving the house in Ticknevin and arriving via Dreenane with social distancing and adhering to the government guidelines.

The family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult and sad time.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) McEvoy

Leinster Street, Athy, Kildare



James (Jim) McEvoy, Publican, Leinster Street, Athy, County Kildare, passed peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family after an illness bravely borne with great courage and dignity. Predeceased by his brother Richard (Dick). Will be sadly missed by his family, his wife Kathleen (nee Quille), daughters Elaine, Caitríona, Aoife and Celine, sons Ultan and Cathal, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Caitlin, Colin, Aoibhín, James and Archie. His brothers and sisters Ann, Anthony, Catherine and Joe, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and wide circle friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral Mass will take place for family (maximum 25 persons). Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the 'Condolences' section below.

Jim's funeral cortège will be leaving from his home, McEvoy's Leinster St. at 10.40am (approximately) on Monday 3rd May. Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Monday morning (3rd May) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, the Mass will be live streamed, click on the following link www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Please Note: The link provided to live-stream the Funeral Mass is managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts NO responsibility for its functionality or interruption to a live transmission.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh, link: https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/donate-now/

The death has occurred of J.J. MOONEY

Gallen View, Ferbane, Offaly / Carbury, Kildare



J.J. Mooney, Gallen View, Ferbane, Offaly.

Late of Ticknevin, Carbury, Kildare.

J.J. died on April 27th 2021, unexpectedly at home. He was a native of Ticknevin, Carbury, Co. Kildare and was predeceased by his beloved wife Teresa (née Cooney).

J.J. will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving sons Gary, Trevor and Darren, grandchildren Lauren, Cian, Lilyrose, Conor and Cillian, sisters Moira, Bernadette and Catherine, daughters-in-law Lorraine, Linda and Ashling, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Grant JJ Eternal Rest and Peace

In the interest of Public Health, JJ's funeral will be private. His family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

A private family Mass will be celebrated on Saturday (May 1st) in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane at 10am (Max 25 people), which may be viewed on www.ferbaneparish.ie.Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery, while following Social Distancing Rules.

Messages of sympathy may be left in the section below.