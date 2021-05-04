Green light to convert former shop into family restaurant
FILE PHOTO
Kildare Co Council has granted permission for a new restaurant in Athy.
A ground floor commercial unit spanning 199 square metres on Woodstock Street, which is a vacant XL shop, will be converted into a family restaurant.
The terms of the planning permission also allow the premises to be used as a takeaway.
Approval has been granted to change the internal layout to provide a toilet, a store, staff area and an office.
A new front sign will also be erected.
According to Construction Information Service, the estimated total construction value of the project is almost €250,000.
