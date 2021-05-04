Councillors want to know when Naas amenity lands will open

Two Naas politicians want to know when the De Burgh lands will be open to the public.

Two councillors - Bill Clear and Evie Sammon - have sought information about when this will happen.

Cllr Bill Clear

Two years ago Cllr Clear asked for updated information while independent councillor Seamie Moore sought information about “negotiations to acquire the remaining six acres to complete the community gain of the woodland gardens for the people of Naas.”

Over a year before that KCC indicated a “masterplan” was being prepared for the former De Burgh lands and said this plan is necessary because of the scale of the work that is likely needed to make the area accessible to the public.