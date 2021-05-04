Plan to demolish derelict Naas house and build 20 properties on site

A total of 20 homes are being planned opposite the Fire Station on the Limerick Road in Naas.

A planning application was submitted to Kildare County Council by Naas-based Quattuor Developments Limited.

The estimated construction value of the proposed development is €4.5m, according to Construction Information Services.

The plans include the demolition of a derelict two-storey house and outbuildings.

The designs include 20 dwellings comprising 11 3-storey houses, one single-storey house and a four-storey block of eight apartments.

A bike shed, car park and bike stands are also proposed.

A new access to Limerick Road and a new boardwalk along the existing stream on the site are also planned.

Landscaping and site works will include part of the adjacent public green space owned by Kildare County Council.