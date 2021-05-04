Plan to demolish derelict Naas house and build 20 properties on site
FILE PHOTO
A total of 20 homes are being planned opposite the Fire Station on the Limerick Road in Naas.
A planning application was submitted to Kildare County Council by Naas-based Quattuor Developments Limited.
The estimated construction value of the proposed development is €4.5m, according to Construction Information Services.
The plans include the demolition of a derelict two-storey house and outbuildings.
The designs include 20 dwellings comprising 11 3-storey houses, one single-storey house and a four-storey block of eight apartments.
A bike shed, car park and bike stands are also proposed.
A new access to Limerick Road and a new boardwalk along the existing stream on the site are also planned.
Landscaping and site works will include part of the adjacent public green space owned by Kildare County Council.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on