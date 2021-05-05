Kildare Gardaí patrol trains to check for drugs being transported

Gardaí from Kildare Division supported by the Garda Dog Unit and along with Irish Rail staff carried out patrols yesterday evening on commuter rail services from Heuston Station.

A Kildare Garda spokesperson said that further operations are planned for the month as travel restrictions are eased and train capacity increases.

He added: "The purpose of the operations are to prevent anti-social behaviour on trains and at stations and to prevent and detect the use and transportation of drugs."

Gardaí have been regularly patrolling stations and trains during Level 5 restrictions to ensure that journeys are essential.

Under the Government plan for living with Covid-19, a full weekday schedule resumed across the train network yesterday.

From May 10, capacity will increase from 25% to 50%.

Irish Rail said it is thoroughly and regularly cleaning trains and customer touch points on trains and in stations and has seat markers to ensure appropriate distancing.

Hand sanitiser units are available in all 144 stations on the network. Up to 50 stations are equipped with dedicated vending machines, from which face coverings, personal hand sanitiser and gloves are available.



