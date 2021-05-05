Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, May 5

The death has occurred of Edward James (Teddy) FLEMING

Athy, Kildare / Toomevara, Tipperary



Who died peacefully in the Cumberland Care Home Mitcham London on Wednesday 14/04/2021. Late of Norbury, London and Athy, Co. Kildare. Predeceased by his beloved wife Johanna Mary Fleming (O’Meara) late of Laughton, Toomevara. Sadly missed by brother Oliver & sister Margaret (Rita) also sisters in law Maureen & Maureen (Travers), brothers in law Liam and Tom, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Teddy Rest in Peace

Due to current regulations regarding Covid-19, a private family funeral will take place. Remains arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Toomevara, this Friday, 7th May, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinree Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend, but cannot, may view the livestream on the Toomevara Parish Facebook page. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

The death has occurred of Mary KIRWAN (née Bolger)

Alasty, Kill, Kildare / Curragh, Kildare



Beloved wife of Cormac and devoted mother to Dolores, Peter, Jackie and Mary. Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, her mother Ellen, sisters Ellen and Teresa, brothers David, Donald, Richard and remembering the late Pat, grandchildren Mark, Amy, Ciara, Peter, Patrick, Darragh and Mia, great-grandchildren Lucy and Jaxon, Peter's partner Linda, sons-in-law Adrian, Gerard and Patrick, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

"May Mary Rest In Peace"

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Thursday with a Funeral Mass at 11am in The Church of St, Brigid, Kill. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.killparish.ie/. A Cremation Service will take place in Newland's Cross Crematorium at 12.40pm with web-streaming from there on the link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of David (Daithi) O'Donoghue

Monkstown, Dublin / Celbridge, Kildare



O’DONOGHUE David (Daithi Ua Donnchadha) (Celbridge and formerly Monkstown, Co. Dublin) May 3, 2021. Peacefully, in the exceptional care of his dedicated care team at Sancta Maria Nursing Home, Kinnegad, Co. Meath. Predeceased by his parents Sylvia and Donnchadh Ua Donnchadha. Sadly missed by his brothers Niall and Paul, sisters Emer, Maeve, Orla, Sheila, Sylvia and Barbara, sister-in-law Thérèse, brothers-in-law Peter and Paul, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Due to current government restrictions, a family funeral will take place privately. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday 7th May at 10am using the following link: https://monkstownparish.ie/webcam/. Messages in lieu of attendance can be left in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

Requiescat in pace

The death has occurred of Mary Robinson (née Dowling)

Canal View, Sallins, Kildare



Robinson (née Dowling), Mary, Canal View, Sallins, Co. Kildare, May 4th 2021, peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the tender care of the staff of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Predeceased by her sister Anne. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Dave, daughters Jacqueline, Yvonne, Denise and Ciara, sons-in-law Mick, Graham, James (Bump) and Eoin, brother Eamonn, grandchildren Cian, Orrin, Thomas, Freya, Mollie and Chloe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Mary. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below. Mary's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://reillysfuneralhome.ie/live-stream/

Mary's Funeral Cortége will be leaving her residence on Thursday morning at approx. 10:30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & The Guardian Angels, Sallins for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Bodenstown Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Christopher (Christy) Reilly

Ballycahan, Kilcock, Kildare



Reilly, Christopher (Christy), Ballycahan, Kilcock, Co. Kildare, May 2nd 2021, peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, after an illness bravely borne, beloved father of the late Baby John, deeply regretted by his loving children Lynda, Steven, Amy and Charlene, their partners and son-in-law Robert, their mother Geraldine, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Lilly, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Christy. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below. Christy's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday at 10am by clicking on the following link : https://www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie/webcam/

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Christy's Funeral Cortège will be leaving William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church St., Kilcock, on Wednesday morning at approx. 9.40am to arrive at St. Coca's Church, Kilcock, for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcock. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.