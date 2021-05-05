Curragh Racecourse announces new race sponsor for Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival

The Curragh Racecourse has announced that Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes will join its portfolio of sponsors for the first time the year by adding their name to a race during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival.

The competitive handicap will take place on Sunday 27th June as part of a high-quality programme, which features the Group 1 Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes, Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes, Group 2 Comer Group International Curragh Cup and Paddy Power Rockingham Handicap.

Roseanne De Vere Hunt, Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes and Evan Arkwright, The Curragh’s Racing and Sponsorship Manager joined leading trainer Ken Condon to launch the new partnership at his base at the historic Osborne Lodge Stables, located close to the racecourse.

Roseanne De Vere Hunt, Head of Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes said: "We in Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes are thrilled to have an involvement with The Curragh Racecourse and sponsor a race during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival.

"We look forward to working closely and building a strong relationship with The Curragh leading up this event."

Evan Arkwright, Racing and Sponsorship Manager, The Curragh commented: “We are delighted to welcome Ireland’s leading estate agents to The Curragh and look forward to working closely with them to build their association with the racecourse.”