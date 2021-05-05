An Post to increase price of some stamps in May

An Post has announced that it will implement the price increases announced last February 2020 but subsequently postponed as part of its public service measures for consumers and business during the lockdown.

From 27th May, the standard national letter stamp will increase to the EU average price of €1.10c (currently €1). There will also be an increase in the standard international letter price to €2 (currently €1.70).

The last increase in the national stamp price was four years ago, and the increased revenues were invested in the transformation of the service, which ultimately allowed An Post to keep both its delivery and Post Office networks fully open throughout the Pandemic.

To assist in the post-Covid Lockdown recovery period, An Post said it will extend its temporary SME supports to the end of 2021 - discounts of 34% on parcels and 5% on mail.

An Post’s Community Focus supports such as calling in on vulnerable citizens, free postage to and from Care homes, and free newspaper delivery for older customers will also be extended until at least the end of the year.

An Post aid this price increase will enable An Post to further invest in essential national infrastructure, to continue to serve communities nationwide and shape a more sustainable future for Ireland.

While parcel volumes surged in 2020, the decline in traditional letter volumes continues, increasing the unit cost.

This is the first increase in the national stamp price for more than four years and reflects a decline of 25% decline in letter mail during that period while the average Western European domestic stamp has increased by 28%.

Commenting David McRedmond, CEO of An Post said “These increases are necessary for An Post to accelerate its successful transformation into a modern network delivering to every community across the country. We’re rebuilding our infrastructure to support growth in eCommerce, expanding our e-Vehicle fleet for fast, sustainable zero-emissions delivery and designing a world-class delivery structure for the community and businesses.

“We have provided millions of euros worth of postage discounts and free mail marketing to SMEs during the pandemic. We pledge to extend our SME supports and to maintain our Community Focus initiatives to keep all our customers connected through free postage to nursing homes and for those living alone, free newspaper delivery and post-person check-ins for older, vulnerable or isolated customers.”

Garrett Bridgeman, Managing Director, An Post Commerce said: “Our role is to continue to give customers a trusted personal service and to help businesses to recover by keeping Ireland open for trade. The increases are being implemented in conjunction with our policy of fair, cost-reflective pricing for our products and services. Mindful of the impact on customers, we will continue to offer stamp promotions for personal mail and practical discounts and commercial supports for the business community as it rebuilds.”

The standard international letter stamp will increase to €2.00 (currently €1.70). An 80% reduction in flights out of Ireland during the Covid-19 crisis and a similar fall in the number of flights between international destinations has resulted in freight charges increasing four-fold for An Post in the past year. The new international rates including a new Zone for Australia and New Zealand do not fully cover these costs, but freight charges are expected to fall as restrictions lift and more flights become available.

Bulk mail rates will increase by 5c and meter rates by 10c. Large mailers will continue to receive discounts for high volume postings.

Discounts of 34% on parcel postage and 5% for letter post for SMEs through the An Post Advantage Card will be extended to year-end in order to help small businesses back to recovery and growth.

There will be no increase in charges for sending Registered Mail, large envelopes and packets within Ireland.

The revised rates bring An Post in line with European rates and well below the average when adjusted for PPP (purchasing power parity).