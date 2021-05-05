Young baker (8) supplying brownies to new Newbridge coffee business

An eight-year-old budding baker is supplying brownies to a new coffee business launched in Judge Roy Beans (JRBs) in Newbridge.

Abigail Fenlon is a neighbour of the owner of 18GRAMS venture in JRBs, Vivian Carroll.

Vivian said: "Abi is an amazing little baker, always sending me down her brownies and biscuits.

"She was always asking me about the kitchen in JRBs and how it works.

"I decided to get her to be our 'Guest Baker' for the new coffee house and I would donate all the money raised the local charity Hope(d).

"She was up at 6am on Monday last week and had her brownies baked before school.

"She delivered them after school and all she wanted was to see the kitchen.

"She told her mam it was like Christmas Day!"

According to Vivian, Abi got her talent from her Granny Conlan from Rathangan, who he said used to make the most amazing Oatmeal cookies.

Vivian added: "We will see this kid opening her own bakery or cookery school in years to come and I will be able to say I gave her a leg up on her journey!"