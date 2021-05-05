Bank Holiday Monday burglary being investigated by Kildare Gardaí
File Photo of Garda Station lantern
Gardaí are investigating a burglary which took place in the Thomastown area between Johnstownbridge and Enfield on Monday afternoon.
A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a property in Thomastown, on the 3rd May 2021, shortly after 1:45pm.
"Nothing is believed to have been taken during the incident.
"No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing."
