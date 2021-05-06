Gardaí conduct night-time operation on the N7 for HGVs

Naas Roads Policing performed a night time operation on the N7 with the Road Safety Authority.

A total of 21 HGVs were controlled and checked and a number of offences were detected.

One vehicle had no Certificate of Roadworthiness.

Another vehicle was taken out of service for serious breaches of Tachograph offences.

Meanwhile Naas Roads Policing Unit conducted speed checks on the M4 earlier this week when they detected a driver travelling at 171kph in a 120km/hr zone.

The car was stopped and court proceedings are to follow.

Elsewhere, Gardaí stopped a vehicle recently to discover that it was not taxed for 550 days and had no NCT since January 2018.

The driver had also never held a licence and was uninsured as a result.

The vehicle was detained and court proceedings have commenced.