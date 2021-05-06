Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, May 6

The death has occurred of Alice Cross (née Tuohy) Rathcurragh, Newbridge, Kildare

Arrangements have changed.



Sadly missed by her loving daughters Jennifer, Jackie and Marina, sons David and Louis, grandchildren Rhiannon, Eleanor, Lauren, Alex, Aisling, Megan, Oska, Finn, Charlie, Elliott and Lily, great grandchildren Archie, Andrya and Finley, sons in law, daughter in law, special niece Eileen, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Alice Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Daniel (Dan) Carroll

Leixlip, Kildare / Kilbeggan, Westmeath



Carroll (Leixlip Park, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Kilbeggan, Co. Westmeath and retired caretaker Scoil Mhuire National School, Leixlip) May 5th. 2021, (peacefully), at home. Daniel (Dan), beloved husband of Kathleen (Kathleen Mary) and dear father of Noeleen, Gráinne, Oliver and Aisling. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, sons-in-law Pete, Pa and Jimmy, grandchildren Alex, Adam, Abbie, Philip, Aaron, Daniel, Ciara and Cian, brothers Mossie, Fonsie and Tony, sisters Eily and Alacoque, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Daniel’s Funeral Mass may be viewed by following the link below on Friday morning, 7th May, at 10.00 am.

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/our-ladys-nativity

Daniel’s funeral cortege will pass his home on Friday morning, 7th May, at 11.15am approx. for friends and family to pay their respects. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh.

The death has occurred of David (Dave) DOYLE

Celbridge, Kildare / Ballyfermot, Dublin



DOYLE David (Dave) (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly Ballyfermot, Dublin) May 1st. 2021 peacefully surrounded by his loving family and in the care of staff at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown. Pre-deceased by his parents John and Patricia Doyle. Dave will be lovingly remembered by his wife Rose, daughters Gillian and Jennifer, sons-in-law Brian and Glenn, grandchildren Lee, Mia, Noah and Eli, brothers, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Due to government guidelines a private funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com/death-notices. Dave’s funeral cortege will leave Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Celbridge at 10:45 am on Friday (7th May) and his Funeral Mass may be viewed by following the link below at 11:00 am www.celstra.ie/live-feed/. Family flowers only, if desired, donations to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

The death has occurred of Joe (Joseph) Fallon

Confey, Leixlip, Kildare / Ballyfermot, Dublin



FALLON (Confey, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ballyfermot) May 1st 2021 (suddenly) at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Joe (Joseph), beloved husband of Maria, cherished father of Colin, Laura and Eoin and adored grandfather of Sam and Jack;

Dearly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, brother, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed, we look forward to celebrating Joe’s life with friends and extended family at a later date. Joe’s Funeral Mass may be viewed on Monday (May 10th) at 11.00am by following this LINK.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Jack and Jill Children's Foundation.





The death has occurred of John Farrell

Rathmore, Tullow, Carlow / Castledermot, Kildare



John Farrell, Rathmore, Tullow, Co. Carlow and formerly of Castledermot, Co. Kildare (suddenly) – 27th April 2021; Predeceased by his parents Jer and Bridie; Sadly missed by his beloved wife Fran, sons Dean and Gavin and their partners Susanna and Kathy, bothers Jer, Paddy, Joe, Martin, Eamonn, sister Nora, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

In line with Government and HSE Guidelines John’s Funeral Service will be private. Funeral arriving to St. James’s Church, Castledermot on Saturday, 8th May, for 2 o’c Service with burial afterwards in Coltstown Cemetery. John’s Funeral Service can be viewed live on the following link http://funeralslive.ie/john-farrell/

If you would like to leave a personal message of condolence you may do so in the "Condolences" section below.