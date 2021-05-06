Massive grain stores get planning permission near Naas

Kildare County Council has granted planning permission for two new agricultural grain stores in a project worth over €4m.

The facility for Lewistown near Ladytown will include a new agricultural grain drying unit, two agricultural grain bins, an agricultural grain dryer and conveyor belts.

The floor area of the development will be 2,855 square metres and the entire site spans almost three hectares, according to Construction Information Services.



Quinns of Baltinglass, which was established in the 1930s, is behind the development.

Quinns of Baltinglass remained open throughout the pandemic and has worked with farmers through several crises through the decades such as The Emergency during World War Two, recessions, the Foot & Mouth outbreak in 2001 and the Beast from the East snowfalls in 2018.